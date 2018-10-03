You are here

Singapore logistics sector rolls out 3-year plan to accelerate tech adoption

Wed, Oct 03, 2018 - 10:00 AM
Dr Koh Poh Koon (middle) and logistics industry leaders at a panel discussion during the Singapore Logistics Forum 2018 on Oct 3, 2018.
BT PHOTO: CLAUDIA CHONG

SINGAPORE'S logistics sector is stepping on the gas pedal in its technology adoption efforts, with a three-year plan outlining ways for various stakeholders to digitalise their processes and collaborate with each other.

The industry-led roadmap, developed by the Singapore Logistics Association (SLA), was announced on Wednesday by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the Singapore Logistics Forum 2018.

Under this plan, platforms will be established to showcase innovative technology and digital applications in logistics.

The plan also involves piloting proof-of-concept projects through the Centre of Innovation Supply Chain Management @Republic Polytechnic (COI-SCM@RP) and other partners, as well as driving the adoption of automation.

SLA will work with the Logistics Alliance, a six-member industry group, on these initiatives. 

Besides technology adoption, the roadmap will focus on areas such as attracting talent, strengthening collaborations between companies, internationalisation and providing support and advice to firms.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between various stakeholders was also signed during the forum.

The MOU was inked by Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC), Zallsoon Information Technology (Wuhan Co Ltd), Global eTrade Services (GeTS), PIL Logistics, YCH Group and Warehouse Logistics Net Asia (WLNA).

Under the agreement, PIL Logistics, YCH Group and WLNA will provide their integrated supply chain solutions such as shipping, freight-forwarding and warehousing to support the trade flows on CIC's global B2B e-trading platform for commodities.

CIC, which operates the same name first-of-its-kind platform in Singapore, is a recent joint venture between China-based Zall Group, Singapore Exchange and GeTS.

The Logistics Alliance, supported by Enterprise Singapore, comprises the Container Depot and Logistics Association (Singapore), the SLA, the Singapore Transport Association, SAAA@Singapore, and Republic Polytechnic's Centre of Innovation for Supply Chain Management.

