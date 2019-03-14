You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia agree to suspend overlapping port claims

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 2:33 PM

[PUTRAJAYA] Singapore and Malaysia agreed on Thursday to jointly suspend overlapping port claims in the waters off Tuas, saying this was vital to end a stand-off which has seen at least one collision in the waters since the dispute began in December.

A joint statement by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah after their meeting on Thursday morning said they agreed to implement the suspension of overlapping port limits with immediate effect.

Singapore and Malaysia will instead apply their port limits in effect prior to Dec 6 and Oct 25 respectively, undoing the overlap, and work to start talks to delimit their maritime boundary in the area.

The measures, both ministers said, “demonstrate the commitment of both countries to work together to preserve a strong and positive bilateral relationship on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and to resolve bilateral issues amicably in accordance with international law”.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Malaysia had on Oct 25 gazetted an extension to Johor Baru port limits beyond territorial claims made in its 1979 map, and anchored government vessels in the area.

Singapore on Dec 6 extended its port limits to the extent of its territorial waters in response.

Thursday’s meeting at the Malaysian Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya followed one by the ministers in Singapore on Jan 8 to de-escalate the situation and find a way forward to resolve the matter.

The suspension of overlapping port limits was one of five recommendations agreed to by both countries at the Thursday meeting.

The other recommendations are:

- Both parties will suspend and not authorise any commercial activities in the area.

- Both sides will not anchor government vessels in the area.

- Singapore and Malaysia vessels will operate in the area “in accordance with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos)”.“The relevant agencies on both sides will work out practical modalities to avoid untoward incidents in the area,” the statement said.

- A joint committee to delimit maritime boundaries will be set up to ensure these steps are implemented within a month. Negotiations for new boundaries to resolve the overlapping claims will commence within a month after that.

The committee will be headed by the Permanent Secretary of Singapore’s Foreign Ministry, Chee Wee Kiong, and the Secretary General of Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Datuk Sri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, both of whom also led the bilateral working group that made these recommendations.

“Both Foreign Ministers agreed that these measures were vital to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and pave the way for maritime boundary delimitation of the area,” the statement said.

“In the event that the committee is unable to reach an amicable solution on delimitation, Malaysia and Singapore may mutually agree to resort to an appropriate international third-party dispute settlement procedure on terms to be mutually agreed by the parties,” it added.

The two ministers also stressed that “these measures taken by both countries shall be without prejudice to Malaysia’s and Singapore’s respective maritime boundary claims in the area”.

On Feb 9, a Greek ship collided with a Malaysian government vessel that was anchored in the disputed zone, following which Singapore’s Foreign Ministry repeated its call for the withdrawal of Malaysian assets from the waters as their presence “poses a threat to safety of navigation in the area”.

Both ministers also discussed the 1962 Water Agreement between Singapore and Malaysia.

They noted that both sides have differing views on the right to review the agreement, and that their attorneys-general will continue discussion on the matter with a view to finding an amicable way forward.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

China's industrial output slows, unemployment rises

Malaysia's Jan factory output up 3.2% y-o-y, above forecast

Vietnam woman in North Korea murder case has release bid rejected: prosecutor

Enterprise Singapore assisted 76,000 companies in 2018

Fast cars, polo and parties: Wealthy Thais flourish in unequal kingdom

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_bitcoin_140319_59.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Treasure at Tampines.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Japfa to 'reduce' after African swine fever outbreak

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening