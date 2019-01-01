You are here

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers to meet in Singapore on Jan 8

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 8:21 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGAPORE and Malaysia's foreign ministers will meet in Singapore on Jan 8, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said on Tuesday in response to media queries, adding that there are also plans for the transport ministers to meet soon.

The spokesman said that Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat visited Putrajaya, Malaysia on Dec 31 "to convey a message to Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong".

