Singapore manufacturers, services firms less upbeat about next 6 months

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MANUFACTURING and services firms in Singapore have become less optimistic about business prospects in the next six months, although both sectors expressed overall slight positive sentiment, two surveys released on Tuesday have found.
The surveys, covering firms'
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg