You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore merchandise trade, non-oil exports ease in 2018; no change to 2019 growth forecast

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 8:29 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BP_SGtrade_150219_52.jpg
Growth of both trade and exports eased in 2018, leading trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore to maintain its growth forecasts for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) and total merchandise trade at zero to 2.0 per cent for 2019. Total trade crossed the S$1 trillion mark last year.
PHOTO: ST FILE

GROWTH of both trade and exports eased in 2018, leading trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore to maintain its growth forecasts for non-oil domestic exports (NODX) and total merchandise trade at zero to 2.0 per cent for 2019. Total trade crossed the S$1 trillion mark last year.

Year-on-year NODX growth slowed from 8.8 per cent in 2017 to 4.2 per cent last year, with the NODX dipping 1.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2018. The NODX jumped 8.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.

Enterprise Singapore attributed the NODX growth last year to "higher exports of non-electronic NODX which outweighed the decline in electronics". Non-electronic NODX increased 8.2 per cent, easing from a 9.2 per cent gain in 2017, while the electronic NODX fell 5.5. The electronic NODX rose 8.0 per cent in the previous year.

NODX shipments to the top major markets as a whole was up last year, led by the US (+38.2 per cent), the European Union (+15.7 per cent), Japan (11.4 per cent) and Indonesia (11.3 per cent). NODX exports to China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia declined.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Total trade jumped 9.2 per cent to a high of S$1.1 trillion in 2018, against a 11.1 per cent increase in 2017. Both export and imports grew 7.9 and 10.6 per cent respectively last year.

Total services trade went up 2.3 per cent in 2018 to S$500.4 billion, following a 11.7 per cent expansion in 2017. Both services exports and imports rose 4.1 and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Government & Economy

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

Trump heavier, but in 'very good health:' doctor

US report calls car imports national security threat: sources

December US retail sees biggest drop in nearly 10 years

Trump to avert shutdown, declare 'emergency' to fund border wall

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

BP_Singtel_150219_25.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SG_150219_44.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

BP_SGmanufacturing_150219_45.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening