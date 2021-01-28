You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore moves to guide companies through 'green' transition

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 5:12 PM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

IN a move to guide companies through a green transition, the Green Finance Industry Taskforce (GFIT), convened by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), issued a proposed taxonomy to help Singapore-based financial institutions identify green activities.

Of the proposed definitions, a "traffic-light" system was suggested to help classify activities as green, yellow (transition), or red according to their level of alignment with environmental objectives.

It also identified several environmental objectives and focus sectors to encourage financial institutions to adopt greener practises.

GFIT has invited interested parties to submit their comments on the taxonomy, which is available on the Association of Banks in Singapore's website, by March 11.

"The transition to a low-carbon economy calls for collective action across sectors, where financial institutions such as banks play a key enabling role," said GFIT chairman Tony Cripps, who is also chief executive officer of HSBC Singapore.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Additionally, the task force also released a handbook on environmental risk management. This comes after MAS published a guideline last year on management of environmental risk to encourage banks to adopt a greener business model.

GFIT also said that it would work with industry associations to conduct workshops for financial institutions, to help strengthen their capabilities in environmental risk management.

"Our goal to make Singapore the leading green finance hub in Asia rests strongly on close public-private partnership," said Ravi Menon, managing director of MAS.

"With MAS setting the expectations for sound environmental risk management and the industry coming together with practical solutions on how to meet these expectations, we will develop a more climate-resilient and environment-friendly financial system," he added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 05:04 PM
Companies & Markets

IPS owners makes voluntary conditional offer of 4.5 S cents a share to privatise firm

THE family-member owners of International Press Softcom (IPS) have made a voluntary conditional offer to delist and...

Jan 28, 2021 05:03 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks dive as world markets are routed

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Thursday in line with a global sell-off fuelled by profit-taking from a recent...

Jan 28, 2021 04:58 PM
Consumer

ThaiBev nears Singapore IPO filing for US$10b unit

[BANGKOK] Thai Beverage is planning to lodge a filing to list its brewery unit on the Singapore stock exchange as...

Jan 28, 2021 04:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks sink at open in global sell-off

[LONDON] European stock markets sank at the open on Thursday, extending the previous day's heavy losses as a global...

Jan 28, 2021 04:09 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares track Wall Street sell-off

[SEOUL] South Korean shares tumbled on Thursday, tracking an overnight Wall Street sell-off, due to concerns over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Europe: Stocks sink at open in global sell-off

Seoul: Shares track Wall Street sell-off

Reddit day trader army fattens fortunes of the super rich

34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Simplified insolvency programme available for micro, small firms from Jan 29

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for