Singapore must continue to transform economy - Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] Singapore must continue to innovate and transform its economy, in the face of uncertainties in the global economy and rapid technological advancements, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

At the same time, Singaporeans must also be equipped with the relevant skills so that the country can progress together, Mr Heng said in a Facebook posting on Thursday, as he called for the public to continue sharing suggestions for the upcoming Budget.

Mr Heng will deliver the 2019 Budget statement, which sets out the nation's strategic financial plan, on Feb 18.

The Finance Ministry has been garnering feedback on the Budget from Singaporeans since Dec 3 last year through various channels, and will wrap up the exercise on Jan 11.

Mr Heng said the government has over the years consistently invested in key areas such as education, healthcare, security and infrastructure, which has allowed Singaporeans to enjoy a higher quality of life in a safe and secure environment.

"We have enhanced government support for different groups, and strengthened community networks to better care for one another," he added.

But Mr Heng also pointed out the challenging global conditions and said Singapore must continue with its economic transformation.

He noted that all Singaporeans have a part to play to bring about change and the government is working with citizens to create a better future for all.

As 2019 is Singapore's Bicentennial year - which marks the 200th anniversary of its modern founding - the 2019 Budget also offers an "opportunity to review Singapore's progress, and to chart our collective plans to take Singapore forward", Mr Heng said.

Singaporeans can log on to the Singapore Budget website and Reach Budget microsite to share their views.

