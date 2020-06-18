You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore must not despair, but stay cohesive: Tharman

Government will redouble efforts to strengthen Singapore's social compact
Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20200618_SSTHARMAN18_4148628.jpg
Saving jobs is the government's first priority, says Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam. "No amount of unemployment allowances can compensate for the demoralisation of being out of work for long."
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Singapore

WHILE Singapore cannot escape the global economic downturn, it must absolutely defy the loss of social cohesion, polarisation and despair that are taking hold in other countries, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday.

"Never think these trends cannot...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 12:37 AM
Government & Economy

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

[WASHINGTON] With a full US economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the...

Jun 18, 2020 12:33 AM
Technology

Facebook lets users block political ads, aiming to quell outcry

[WASHINGTON] Facebook is allowing users to turn off all political ads in a move aimed at quelling criticism of the...

Jun 18, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

Sweden's coronavirus consensus cracks as deaths top 5,000

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden on Wednesday passed the grim mark of 5,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, as cracks began to...

Jun 17, 2020 11:50 PM
Life & Culture

Mystery Antarctica fossil is massive prehistoric egg

[TOKYO] Scientists had nicknamed it "The Thing" - a mysterious football-sized fossil discovered in Antarctica that...

Jun 17, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

George Floyd's brother urges UN to probe police killings of black Americans

[GENEVA] The brother of George Floyd called on the United Nations on Wednesday to set up an independent commission...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.