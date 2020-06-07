Singapore must strengthen social compact, improve safety nets: PM Lee

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE government will think carefully about how to improve the country’s social safety nets beyond the Covid-19 crisis, as having sustainable social support will give people the confidence to cope in an uncertain environment and make changes to their lives.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes