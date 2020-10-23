You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 1:49 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

CBD - water - cyclist - STt file.jpg
Domestically, costs pressures are expected to stay subdued, and the accumulated slack in the labour market would weigh on wages.
ST FILE PHOTO

SINGAPORE'S authorities have upgraded the lower band of their overall inflation forecast for 2020 and are expecting core inflation to turn "mildly positive" in 2021 after it has remained in negative territory for eight consecutive months.

Both core inflation and headline inflation are expected to come in between -0.5 and zero per cent in 2020, the the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint statement. This is a slightly improved outlook compared to its previous forecast of -1 to zero per cent.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, inched up to -0.1 per cent year on year in September, from -0.3 per cent the previous month, according to fresh data from the Singapore Department of Statistics on Friday.

The milder pace of decline was mainly driven by smaller reductions in the costs of services and electricity and gas, MAS and MTI said.

Headline inflation, which covers all items, came in at zero per cent year on year, up from -0.4 per cent in August, due to a "more gradual decrease in private transport costs", MAS and MTI said.

SEE ALSO

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Services costs fell more modestly due to a steeper increase in telecommunication services fees, as well as a smaller drop in tuition and other fees, they said.

Meanwhile, the cost of electricity and gas declined at a slightly slower rate as the take-up of new subscriptions under the Open Electricity Market slowed, according to the authorities.

In the quarters ahead, external inflation is likely to remain low amid weak demand in key commodity markets and the persistence of negative output gaps in Singapore's major trading partners, MAS and MTI said.

Domestically, costs pressures are expected to stay subdued, and the accumulated slack in the labour market would weigh on wages, they added.

"Nevertheless, core inflation is forecast to turn mildly positive in 2021, as the disinflationary effects of government subsidies introduced this year fade and demand for some domestic services gradually picks up," both authorities said.

Accommodation costs are expected to fall, partly due to the decline in foreign employment, while private transport costs should rise modestly amid an anticipated reduction in the supply of COEs, they added.

In 2021, core inflation is expected to average zero to 1 per cent, and headline inflation, -0.5 to 0.5 per cent according to the authorities.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 01:50 PM
Government & Economy

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Chief Justice has given leave to commence investigations into a complaint of misconduct...

Oct 23, 2020 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Germany to set up reciprocal green lane

GERMANY and Singapore have agreed to establish a reciprocal green lane (RGL), the foreign ministries of both...

Oct 23, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia may proclaim 'economic emergency' to avert snap polls amid pandemic: sources

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Cabinet has been locked in a special meeting since Friday morning, with the government...

Oct 23, 2020 01:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux unit's former employee sentenced to 10 days' jail in bribery case

[SINGAPORE] A former human resource manager of a Hyflux subsidiary asked and received some S$6,000 in bribes from...

Oct 23, 2020 01:01 PM
Garage

WeWork default is a real possibility, warns Fitch Ratings

[NEW YORK] Fitch Ratings downgraded troubled co-working company WeWork and warned that the once high-flying startup...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Commercial Trust, iFast, Straits Trading, Chip Eng Seng

MUFG rules out more job cuts at Asia brokerage after comeback

Straits Trading prices S$200m five-year notes at 3.75%

URA private home price index up 0.8% in Q3; rents fall, vacancies rise

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for