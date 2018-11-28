You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 2:38 PM

TO address the challenges of social mobility and social mixing, Singapore needs to develop a new social compact, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday.

Calling on individuals and groups to redouble efforts to help "the slow keep pace with the fast", he said the fast must see it as part of their social responsibility to reach out to those less able, "for us to progress as a society together".

His comments, in a speech at The Straits Times' annual Global Outlook Forum, come at a time when disquiet over globalisation continues to upend politics around the world.

During the forum, which took place at Raffles City Convention Centre, experts discussed issues such as climate change and how it will affect countries around the world. They also shared their views on specific topics such as the prospects for peace on the Korean peninsula.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On the need for a new social compact, Mr Chan said that although government policy goes some way towards helping the slow keep pace with changes, Singaporeans must also develop a sense of collective responsibility.

"Do we take the maximum that we think we are entitled to have, or do we leave something more for those who need it more?" he asked during a dialogue session that took place after his speech.

"If we have that kind of collective responsibility to one another, the kind of societal values that say it is a privilege to take care of others... and it's not just about us taking all that we can - then, I think, we will have the new social compact."

During the dialogue, Mr Chan also elaborated on an earlier point he had made about the importance of a political leadership that puts Singapore's interests above all else.

Having such a leadership will enable Singapore to navigate the challenges of globalisation by executing policies competently and consistently, he said.

"There's no magic formula to this," Mr Chan added. "How do we hardcode this into our DNA? It's a constant process; it's a never-ending task to find people with the correct value system."

Among those who come forward, he said, there must be a "sense of a higher purpose that they are here because the country is more important than their individual considerations".

During his speech, Mr Chan said that current global trends towards unilateralism, protectionism and trade frictions are all related in some way to globalisation, but Singapore must learn to manage these challenges, as closing its borders to globalisation "has never been and can never be an option".

"For a small city-state to survive and thrive, the world must be our hinterland from Day One," he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters

Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB

Blast kills 22 near north China chemical plant: official

Trump faces China trade showdown, Russia, Saudi tensions at G-20

Trump says he’s ‘not even a little bit happy’ with Federal Reserve’s Powell

Trump advisor refuses to listen to Khashoggi murder tape

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-condo-260919.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

Phoenix Road_02.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m

Beauty World Plaza.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price

Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Exotix Capital initiates coverage on Wilmar with 'sell'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening