Singapore non-oil domestic exports down 8.5% in December

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 8:30 AM
Singapore's exports ended 2018 on a weak note with non-oil domestic exports (NODX) falling for the second straight month in December, according to Enterprise Singapore figures on Thursday.
SINGAPORE'S exports ended 2018 on a weak note with non-oil domestic exports (NODX) falling for the second straight month in December, according to Enterprise Singapore figures on Thursday.

NODX was down 8.5 per cent year on year in December from a high base a year ago, after a 2.8 per cent decline in November. The contraction came on the back of declines in both electronics and non-electronics exports.

Domestic exports of electronic products were down 11.2 per cent year on year in December, after 4.3 per cent growth the previous month. Contributing the most to this decline were contractions in exports of personal computers (-20.5 per cent), disk media products (-28.5 per cent), and diodes and transistors (-34.4 per cent).

Domestic exports of non-electronic products declined 7.4 per cent, continuing the previous month's 5.4 per cent fall. This was due most to falls in exports of specialised machinery (-32.5 per cent), pharmaceuticals (-26.8 per cent) and primary chemicals (-28 per cent).

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX was down 5.7 per cent in December, deepening from November's 4.3 per cent decline, due also to falls in both electronic and non-electronic NODX.

NODX to eight of Singapore's top 10 markets fell year on year in December, with the exceptions being the United States and China. The largest contributors to the overall NODX decrease were the European Union 28 (-28.7 per cent), South Korea (-39.1 per cent) and Malaysia (-15.5 per cent).

