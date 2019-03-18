You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 8:30 AM
UPDATED Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 12:27 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Singapore’s export sector heaved a sigh of relief as it swung back into the black in February, buoyed by a rise in non-electronic shipments and surprising economists on the upside as most had expected a fourth consecutive month of decline.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE’S export sector swung back into the black in February, buoyed by a rise in non-electronic shipments and surprising economists on the upside as most had expected a fourth consecutive month of decline.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 4.9 per cent last month, reversing from a worse-than-expected slide of 10.1 per cent in January, which was the biggest drop since October 2016. A Bloomberg poll of economists had projected that NODX would fall 1.6 per cent in February.

But economists are not overly optimistic that this upward momentum is likely to continue as the external environment remains clouded due to the US-China trade war.

OCBC economist Selena Ling pointed out that February's positive numbers were largely attributable to a low base last year due to the timing of the Chinese New Year festive season.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She said: "Given that recent global growth forecast downgrades suggest rising business caution ahead amid a waning technology cycle, and recent economic data prints for China also remained mixed, there is little evidence to suggest that a turnaround in global demand is round the corner at this juncture."

She cited other developments, such as the US-China trade negotiations remain unsettled, with the Trump administration continuing to emphasise enforcement, and the Trump-Xi summit being postponed to at least April.

Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye concurred that it is "still too soon" to call February's turnaround an inflection point. 

"Asean countries, including Singapore, may also be seeing some early signs of trade and demand diversion from the US-China trade war," they added.

table

Last month’s NODX figures were boosted by the non-electronic product shipment, which grew by 9.4 per cent compared to the 7.9 per cent decrease in January. Non-monetary gold, pharmaceuticals and food preparations contributed the most to the increase in non-electronic NODX.

The jump in non-electronic exports helped to offset the continued decline of electronics, which slid by 8 per cent in February, easing from the 15.9 per cent decrease in the previous month. Disk media products, personal computers, and diodes and transistors contributed the most to the contraction in electronic NODX.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX expanded by a whopping 16 per cent in February after the previous month’s 5.7 per cent decline, due to the growth in both electronic and non-electronic NODX.

Exports to the majority of the top markets increased in February, except Japan, South Korea, the European Union and Indonesia. The largest contributors to NODX growth were China, Hong Kong and the US.

Government & Economy

New Zealand 2018 GDP likely to bolster case for loose monetary policy: poll

Accused mosque gunman 'rational', will represent himself: ex-lawyer

Australia boosts security for mosques, places of worship

China's Xi to visit Europe in bid to boost trade

Gun shop says Christchurch suspect bought guns online

Japan exports fall for 3rd month on waning external demand, raises economic risks

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
5 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE

BP_Lee Chee Koon_180319_67.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand CEO gets S$4-4.25m pay package for 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening