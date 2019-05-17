Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

Singapore's exports extended its double-digit decline for the second straight month in April, surprising economists who had expected a milder drop.

SINGAPORE’S exports extended its double-digit decline for the second straight month in April, surprising economists who had expected a milder drop.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell by 10 per cent last month on the back of a high base a year ago, according to the latest report by Enterprise Singapore.

This followed a revised 11.8 per cent plunge seen in March, and came in below economist projections of a 4.6 per cent drop.

The contraction in April came on the back of declines in both electronic and non-electronic shipments.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Domestic exports of electronic products were down by 16.3 per cent in April, after the 26.7 per cent decline in the previous month. Integrated circuits (ICs), disk media products and parts of ICs contributed the most to the fall, by 21.2 per cent, 31.3 per cent and 51.7 per cent respectively.

Non-electronic exports decreased by 7.9 per cent in April, continuing the 7.1 per cent fall seen in March. Pharmaceuticals (-46.6 per cent), specialised machinery (-22.7 per cent) and petrochemicals (-13.6 per cent) contributed the most to the decline in non-electronic NODX.

Non-oil exports to the majority of Singapore’s top markets declined in April, except Hong Kong and the US. The decline was mainly due to the European Union, Japan and China.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX dipped by 0.6 per cent in April, following the previous month’s 14.3 per cent contraction.

Singapore’s total trade increased by 3.2 per cent over the year in April, as growth in imports outweighed exports.