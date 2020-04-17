You are here

Singapore non-oil exports in March jump 17.6% from 'low base'

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 8:30 AM
Singapore's exports grew by a surprising 17.6 per cent in March, extending February's expansion, amid a weak outlook brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S exports grew by a surprising 17.6 per cent in March, extending February's expansion, amid a weak outlook brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The jump in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in March is due to a "low base a year ago", according to Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Friday. February's NODX was 3.1 per cent.

ESG said both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports increased.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX grew by 12.8 per cent in March, reversing the previous month's 4.7 per cent decline.

In terms of electronic products, exports grew 5.8 per cent in March, continuing the 2.5 per cent increase in the previous month. Disk media products, integrated circuits and parts of integrated circuits increased by 50.6 per cent, 6.7 per cent and 60.1 per cent respectively, contributing the most to this category, according to ESG.

Non-electronic exports expanded by 20.5 per cent in March, up from the 3.2 per cent growth in February. Non-monetary gold (+242.5 per cent), specialised machinery (+54.2 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (+48.6 per cent) contributed the most to the
increase, ESG said.

Overall, non-oil exports to the majority of the top markets, including the US and Japan, increased in March, with the exception of Malaysia, Indonesia and China, according to ESG.

Exports to Thailand expanded by a whopping 147.2 per cent in March, up from just a 4 per cent rise in February. This was led by non-monetary gold, disk media products and food preparations, ESG said.

On the whole, total trade decreased by 0.2 per cent in March, while February saw a 5.7 per cent rise.

