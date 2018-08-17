You are here

Singapore non-oil exports notch 11.8% growth in July, beating forecasts

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 8:30 AM
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) came in ahead of expectations in July, helped by a jump in seasonally volatile pharmaceuticals, despite the continued slide in electronics shipments.
SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) came in ahead of expectations in July, helped by a jump in seasonally volatile pharmaceuticals, despite the continued slide in electronics shipments.

NODX grew by 11.8 per cent on the previous year, according to Enterprise Singapore data released on Friday. This was far ahead of the revised 0.8 per cent uptick in June, and well up on the market consensus of a 7.4 per cent rise.

Non-electronic shipments were higher by 18.8 per cent year on year, after rising by 4.5 per cent in the month before, as this segment offset the contraction in electronics exports.

The growth was fuelled by pharmaceuticals exports, which jumped by 109.2 per cent on the year-ago period, as well as food preparations and primary chemicals.

Meanwhile, electronics shrank by 3.8 per cent, improving from the 8.6 per cent decline in June but still dragged down by integrated circuits, diodes and transistors, and personal computer parts.

Domestic exports to Singapore's top 10 markets were up in July - except for Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand - supported by the United States, Japan and Indonesia.

Non-oil re-exports (NORX), an indicator of wholesale trade performance, rose by 8.5 per cent after notching a 5.2 per cent gain the previous month, again with non-electronic re-exports outweighing a decline in electronics.

Total trade stayed up altogether, with growth in both imports and exports.

The increase of 17.6 per cent in July extended June's 10.2 per cent gain.

