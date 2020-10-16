You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports rise 5.9% in September amid recovery in electronics

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 8:37 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

file79983ad1gr6529ri2mb.jpg
Singapore exports finished the third quarter with a fizzle, rising by a gentler 5.9 per cent year on year in September even as the electronics sector continued its recovery from last year's global down-cycle.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

SINGAPORE exports finished the third quarter with a fizzle, rising by a gentler 5.9 per cent year on year in September even as the electronics sector continued its recovery from last year's global down-cycle.

The growth in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) was due mainly to an increase in electronics shipments from its year-ago low base, said government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) as it released the monthly trade figures on Friday.

The pick-up fell short of analysts' expectations of an 11.5 per cent increase in a Bloomberg poll. Still, it extended gains of 7.7 per cent in August and 5.9 per cent in July.

Electronics shipments expanded by 21.4 per cent, up from 5.7 per cent in August, buoyed by integrated circuits, disk media products and personal computer parts.

Meanwhile, non-electronics exports grew by a more muted 1.8 per cent year on year, slowing from 8.3 per cent the month prior. Growth in this segment was supported by exports of safe-haven non-monetary gold, as well as shipments of specialised machinery and food preparations, which had seen a low base in the previous year.

SEE ALSO

Heng: Firms whose failure hurts national interest may get support

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But on a seasonally adjusted, monthly basis, NODX shrank by 11.3 per cent in September to S$13.8 billion, reversing the growth of 10.5 per cent in August. A decline in non-electronic domestic exports outweighed the growth in electronics, ESG said.

Overall, NODX to Singapore's top 10 markets proved expansionary, driven by trade with the European Union, Malaysia and the United States. That was despite drops in shipments to four destinations - Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

Meanwhile, NODX to emerging markets fell by 14.3 per cent, sharper than the 1.5 per cent decrease in August, on declines in the Caribbean, Middle East and South Asia.

Total trade dipped by 1.9 per cent year on year in September, on a continued decline in oil trade and oil prices, with both exports and imports down from the year before.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump ex-fundraiser to plead guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

US recovery will be grinding and slow without more stimulus: Federal Reserve's Kashkari

EU leaders to decide tougher climate goal in December

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

Trump mulls higher US stimulus offer as Mnuchin downplays deal

Some movement on Brexit, Merkel says after EU summit talks

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 08:33 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, Straits Trading

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Oct 16, 2020 08:25 AM
Consumer

Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs

[DHAKA] Millions of garment workers could lose their jobs as global brands are demanding price cuts and delaying...

Oct 16, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors closely watched corporate...

Oct 16, 2020 07:17 AM
Transport

Uber to invest over US$150m in partnership with SK Telecom's mobility business

[SEOUL] Uber Technologies said on Friday that it will invest over US$150 million into a joint venture and...

Oct 16, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Trump ex-fundraiser to plead guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

[WASHINGTON] A former fundraiser for US President Donald Trump is expected to plead guilty next week to charges of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for