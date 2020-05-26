You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports tipped to fall -4% to -1% in 2020

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 8:39 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

nz_nodx_260544.jpg
Hopes for at least some growth in the key non-oil domestic exports (NODX) this year has given way to a projection of up to a 4.0 per cent drop, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to put a near-freeze on movements and economic activities.
PHOTO: ST FILE

HOPES for at least some growth in the key non-oil domestic exports (NODX) this year has given way to a projection of up to a 4.0 per cent drop, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to put a near-freeze on movements and economic activities.

Trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) has further adjusted down its 2020 forecast for the NODX to -4.0 to -1.0 per cent growth, from its most recent -0.5 to +1.5 per cent growth projection made just three months ago in February. The latest revision came despite the NODX posting a 5.8 per cent year-on-year increase in the first three months of the year, thanks largely to a low base a year ago. The NODX slipped by around 7.0 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 and plunged 9.2 per cent for the full year, the worst showing since the 2009 recession.

ESG tips total merchandise trade, which rose just 0.6 per cent in the first quarter after declining since the second quarter of 2019, to dive -12 to -9.0 per cent in 2020.

Even though many countries are starting to reopen their economies, ESG said "the global economy and trade are now expected to contract instead of grow in 2020 amid an escalation of the Covid-19 outbreak worldwide since February, with dampened outlook for most of our key trade partners; lower oil prices amid weakened demand to further weigh on our trade".

NODX to Singapore's top 10 markets posted an increase in January-March this year, but shipments to China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia fell. The biggest contributors to the rise were the US (+23.1 per cent), Thailand (+46.9 per cent) and the European Union (+15.1 per cent).

SEE ALSO

Singapore recession forecast for 2020 worsens to between -4% and -7%

Non-oil exports increased 4.0 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2020. Non-oil re-exports also rose 2.9 per cent in the same period. But total services trade fell 3.5 per cent to S$129.5 billion in the first quarter this year. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

World needs 'green recovery', health pros tell G-20 leaders

Singapore recession forecast for 2020 worsens to between -4% and -7%

France virus toll nears 28,500 as daily deaths slow

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

WHO suspends trials of hydroxychloroquine as virus treatment

Coronavirus measures 'disastrous' for children: watchdog

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 08:39 AM
Government & Economy

World needs 'green recovery', health pros tell G-20 leaders

[PARIS] Trillions of dollars, euros and yuan pouring into post-pandemic economies must build a "healthy and green...

May 26, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher after lifting state of emergency

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the...

May 26, 2020 08:00 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore recession forecast for 2020 worsens to between -4% and -7%

THE Singapore economy is staring at a much deeper recession than earlier forecast, with gross domestic product (GDP...

May 26, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Brazil still plans to privatise 43 airports through 2022: minister

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's infrastructure minister said on Monday the country still wants to privatise 43 airports through...

May 26, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

France virus toll nears 28,500 as daily deaths slow

[PARIS] The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in France neared 28,500 on Monday as the daily death toll...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.