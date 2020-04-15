You are here

Singapore, NZ to keep trade lines in essential goods open amid virus outbreak

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 2:00 PM
SINGAPORE and New Zealand have concluded negotiations to keep trade lines in essential goods open amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This comes as the trade ministers of both countries jointly announced on Wednesday a declaration on trade in essential goods for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The declaration builds on an earlier joint ministerial statement on supply chain connectivity issued by New Zealand and Singapore in March.

Seven other countries, namely Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Laos, Myanmar and Uruguay, have since pledged their commitment to the joint ministerial statement to ensure supply chain connectivity amid the virus situation.

The joint declaration also means there will be no tariffs and other trade barriers, including export restrictions.

"Our aim is to enable the continued production and flow of essential supplies to their intended destinations," said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in a statement on the concluded Singapore-New Zealand negotiations.

The Republic will receive its first shipment of essential supplies from New Zealand next week under the agreement.

Both countries will also work closely together to expedite and facilitate the flow and transit of essential supplies through their respective sea and air ports.

