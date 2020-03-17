You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as world's freest economy

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 8:55 PM

doc79qrgkzqy4m1k9a0gc0j_doc79dpyu7zdvaogq9xjs6.jpg
Hong Kong lost its title as the world's freest economy to Singapore for the first time since 1995 in a global survey, as social unrest and uncertainties rattled its reputation as a global financial hub.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong lost its title as the world's freest economy to Singapore for the first time since 1995 in a global survey, as social unrest and uncertainties rattled its reputation as a global financial hub.

Hong Kong's overall economic freedom score fell primarily due to a decline in its marks for investment freedom, according to the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom published by the Heritage Foundation. Singapore, its long-time regional rival, came in first as its score held steady compared to last year.

"Hong Kong's economy was rated the freest in the world from 1995 through 2019. The ongoing political and social turmoil has begun to erode its reputation as one of the best locations from which to do business, dampening investment inflows," the report from the conservative Washington think tank said.

While large-scale pro-democracy demonstrations that began last year have died down amid the coronavirus pandemic, trust in Hong Kong authorities remains at a low as community groups - including medical workers - express dissatisfaction toward them for not doing enough to stem the disease in the early weeks of the outbreak.

Edward Yau, Hong Kong's secretary for commerce and economic development, told reporters Tuesday he expects to see a rebound in the rankings. "I can confidently say that the conditions that have long made Hong Kong a place with a high level of economic freedom won't change because of what we experienced in the past."

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks end on positive note

The city's economy is forecast to contract for a second year after it fell into its first annual recession in a decade in 2019, facing fallout from the protests and the virus.

"Intensifying uncertainties related to security issues have undermined an otherwise favourable investment climate," the report said. "The territory remains a dynamic global financial center with a high degree of competitiveness and openness, but the sense of risk is also heightened."

Hong Kong authorities have long taken pride in the city's reputation as a stable place to do business in Asia. After topping the Heritage Foundation's ranking for a 25th straight year last year, it said the designation reaffirmed "the government's steadfast commitment in upholding the free market principles over the years."

In December, it touted the rating in newspaper advertisements around the world to reassure investors that it remained free and resilient despite the months of violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Malaysia reports first coronavirus deaths, one from mosque gathering

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18

Coronavirus cluster in Japan's Nagoya tied to elderly day care centre

Malaysians working in Singapore affected by border closure, but flow of food supplies will continue: PM Lee

In virus-hit China, open a bank account, get free masks

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 07:49 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia reports first coronavirus deaths, one from mosque gathering

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia reported its first two coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, including a man who attended a mass...

UPDATED 22 min ago
Mar 17, 2020 07:07 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA, hit by virus fallout, cuts more flights, runs at half its original capacity

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday announced a fresh round of flight cuts as travel restrictions continue to...

UPDATED 42 min ago
Mar 17, 2020 06:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore cuts senior management, managerial staff pay by 9-18% amid Covid-19

GENTING Singapore on Tuesday announced that it has cut salaries of senior management and managerial staff by 9 to 18...

Mar 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 17, 2020 06:18 PM
Stocks

STI continues slide, falls 1.7% on Tuesday

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) continued on the downtrend on Tuesday in a mixed session in Asia after Wall...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.