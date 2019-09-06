You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 11:55 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) have rolled out a payments regulatory evaluation programme to help connect the payments industry with legal service providers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) have rolled out a payments regulatory evaluation programme to help connect the payments industry with legal service providers.

The programme provides fintech firms with a streamlined process to gain access to lawyers specialising in payment services regulations to meet their compliance needs. The firms would be assured that the regulatory assessment conducted by the legal service provider will be sufficiently comprehensive in scope, said the MAS and SAL in a joint media statement issued on Friday.

Interested payment firms can participate in the programme by contacting a participating law firm of their choice. For a start, seven local and international law firms in Singapore will participate in a two-month pilot run of the programme. Following the pilot, MAS and SAL will take in feedback and make adjustments to the programme if necessary.

The programme will then be formally launched at the Singapore Fintech Festival in November and will be open to all law firms in Singapore to join. Payment firms in Singapore can look forward to selecting from an expanded list of law firms providing specialised legal services through the programme after the official launch.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SAL chief operating officer Paul Neo said: "The evolution of payment services regulations is an important aspect of Singapore's development as a fintech hub. As a promotion and development agency for Singapore's legal sector, we want to give our legal professionals the opportunity to showcase their expertise in the fintech space... In time to come, we hope that our lawyers will also develop legal tech solutions in the regulatory and compliance tech fields to complement their legal advisory services to the payments industry.”

MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said that Singapore's vibrant fintech ecosystem and strong regulatory environment have attracted substantial interest from foreign and local firms to establish their payment services business in Singapore. The regulator has developed the programme to to ensure that payment firms that want to engage legal services to support them in their business can do so easily and quickly.

Government & Economy

Moon appointee's 'privileged' daughter angers young South Koreans

Fed puts hard number on how much trade uncertainty dragged down growth

Hong Kong braces for weekend protests as Carrie Lam fails to appease activists

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

Japan real wages drop for 7th straight month in July

Japan's July household spending up for 8th straight month, but at slower pace

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Sep 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, MCT, HPH Trust, SATS, Del Monte, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_SCHWAB_3885153.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly