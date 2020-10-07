Singapore plans Air Travel Bubbles for general travellers to revive Changi air hub

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE is hoping to establish Air Travel Bubbles with safe countries or regions that would allow general travellers to cross borders without a controlled itinerary, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday.
These Air Travel Bubbles are not the same as Reciprocal...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes