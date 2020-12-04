Singapore PMI continues reversal back to the norm

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing sentiment continued to remain buoyant for the fifth straight month in November, although the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped marginally from the previous month.

The November reading fell by 0.1 point to 50.4, marking a slower expansion than October, according to the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Thursday.

A reading above 50 on the index indicates growth from the previous month, and one below 50 means a contraction.

The institute attributes the latest PMI reading to marginally higher expansion rates in the indices of new orders and new exports, but this was offset by lower expansion rates of the inventory and output indices and a faster contraction rate of the employment index.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Irvin Seah, senior economist from DBS, said he is not reading too much into the 0.1 or 0.2 fluctuations from month to month, adding that what's more important is the trajectory. November's PMI has confirmed his belief that the manufacturing sector is transiting from a V-shaped recovery to a square root-shaped growth trajectory, he said.

"The sharp rebound we've seen over the past few months has now given way to a flattening growth trajectory - you can simply call it a reversal back to the norm," Mr Seah said, adding that he believes manufacturing PMI is likely to remain in positive territory in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, the electronics sector PMI rose 0.1 point to 51.1 in November, recording an expansion for the fourth consecutive month. This is also the highest reading since September 2018, when the PMI was 51.4.

SIPMM said November's electronics PMI was attributed to faster expansion rates for the indexes of new orders, new exports, factory output, and employment.

"The electronics PMI tells us a slightly more interesting picture," said Mr Seah. "In the earlier part of the year, what was holding up electronics really is the stay-home phenomenon, where there was fresh demand for electronic gadgets.

"But what's really holding up the electronics industry today is companies realising the importance in investing in digital technology," he added.

This comes in the form of investments into the 5G network, WiFi 6 and technology such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, he noted.

Selena Ling, chief economist of OCBC, believes work-from-home arrangements still likely underpin the healthy demand for electronics, noting that the electronics order backlog gauge remains "very strong" at 50.8, which is 0.6 points higher than in October.

But the mixed readings for the manufacturing and electronics PMIs could foreshadow a bumpy ride ahead, she said, adding: "(It) suggests that the growth momentum going forward will not be smooth sailing and the earlier bounce driven by restocking and stockpiling post-global lockdown may be fading, and the recent resurgence of global Covid waves may be weighing on global demand again."

Even so, the manufacturing sector is likely to remain the "stalwart for the nascent recovery story going into early 2021", Ms Ling said, noting that the growth momentum in the electronics industry is likely to sustain into early 2021.

However, with the electronics industry picking up globally, Mr Seah said that Singapore may also face competition from frontrunners in the industry such as Taiwan and Korea.