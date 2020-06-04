Singapore PMI rises in May, recovers from April lows

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
IN MAY, Singapore's factory sentiment improved both overall and in the electronics sector for the first time this year, recovering from April's levels, which were the lowest since 2008. But both readings were still in contractionary territory for the fourth straight month, with...
