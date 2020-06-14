Singapore Pools to resume online betting for sports and horse racing, outlets remain closed

SINGAPORE Pools announced on Sunday that online sports betting and online horse wagering for overseas races will resume from June 15 and June 17 respectively.

Meanwhile, its physical outlets including branches, authorised retailers, Livewire venues and off-course betting, will remain closed until further notice, in line with the government's phased approach for safe reopening and resumption of business activities.

Lottery draws for 4D, Toto and the Singapore Sweep will remain suspended till further notice. Customers who are holding on to tickets for postponed draws are advised to retain their tickets for upcoming draws, said Singapore Pools.

Prize payment services will also remain suspended till further notice. An announcement will be made for the extension of eligible prize-winning tickets for lottery draws, sports and/or horse racing events held between Oct 10, 2019 and April 5, 2020 when prize payment services resume.

Said Singapore Pools: "We thank our customers for their continued support, and seek their understanding that this current offering of services is for their safety and well-being, and in alignment with the government’s regulations and guidelines."