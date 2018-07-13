Singapore Q2 GDP growth below expectations at 3.8%: Flash data

Singapore's economy expanded 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018, lower than economist expectations of 4.1 per cent growth, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) advance estimates out on Friday.

This was also down from the 4.3 per cent expansion in the first three months of the year.

Manufacturing growth remained the key driver, but slowed to 8.6 per cent, down from 9.7 per cent in the previous quarter. All clusters in the sector expanded in the second quarter, with the electronics and biomedical manufacturing clusters contributing the most to the sector’s growth.

Services also saw slower growth at 3.4 per cent, down from 4.0 per cent the previous quarter. Growth was supported primarily by the finance and insurance, and wholesale and retail trade sectors.

The construction sector remained in contraction but at an easing rate, falling by 4.4 per cent year on year, extending the 5.2 per cent decline in the previous quarter. This was due mainly to continued weakness in private sector construction activities.