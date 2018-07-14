You are here
Singapore Q2 growth below expectations at 3.8%
But economists largely sticking to their full-year estimates despite rising trade tensions and recent property cooling moves
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S economy expanded 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018, lower than economist expectations of 4.1 per cent and down from the first quarter's 4.3 per cent growth, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) advance estimates on Friday.
