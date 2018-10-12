Singapore Q3 GDP growth slows less than expected to 2.6% as manufacturing moderates

Singapore's economic growth grew at a slower pace of 2.6 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the 4.1 per cent expansion seen in the previous quarter, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday morning.

But this was still a notch higher than economist expectations of 2.4 per cent growth, even as Singapore’s economy continues on its downward growth trajectory in 2018.

The slowdown was most apparent in the manufacturing sector, where it expanded by 4.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in Q3, compared to the 10.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was supported mainly by output expansions in the electronics, biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering clusters.

The services producing industries remained steady, expanding by 2.9 per cent in Q3 – the same pace of growth as in the previous quarter. Growth mostly came from the finance & insurance, business services and wholesale & retail trade sectors.

Construction continued to languish, contracting by 3.1 per cent year on year in Q3, extending the 4.2 per cent decline in the previous quarter. The sector was weighed down by the weakness in public sector construction activities.