Singapore ranks 4th-safest place amid Covid-19 pandemic: study

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is among the safest places to live during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says, indicating the authorities are well placed to lift restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
The country ranked fourth, just ahead of Japan, out of 200 nations and...
