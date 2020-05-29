Singapore rates unlikely to stay negative, but may remain low till 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S one-month Swap Offer Rate (SOR) fell briefly below zero last Wednesday for the first time since 2011, raising the spectre that the Republic could be following in the footsteps of other countries with persistent negative rates.
But analysts tell The Business...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes