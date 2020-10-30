Singapore reopens to China and Australia visitors from Nov 6

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FROM Nov 6, Singapore will fully reopen to visitors from mainland China and Australia, two of its biggest sources of arrivals last year.
While the move is cheered by tourism and hospitality players, it may not immediately revive local tourism, with tour operators citing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes