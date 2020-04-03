You are here

Singapore reports 65 new coronavirus cases with 3 new clusters

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 9:13 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced three new clusters on Friday, including one at night club Ce La Vi in Marina Bay Sands, which is now linked to four cases.

The other two are a new cluster at the Singapore Cricket Club now linked to six cases, and a new cluster at a construction site in the Raffles Place area which has four confirmed cases.

The construction site is located at Project Glory at 50 Market Street, which was where Golden Shoe Car Park previously was.

There were 65 new cases confirmed as of Friday noon, bringing the total number of cases to 1,114.

The number of new imported cases has continued to be lower than locally transmitted ones, with just nine announced on Friday who had recently travelled to Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asean.

Of the 56 local cases, 40 are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 16 are currently unlinked. The authorities are conducting contact tracing for the unlinked cases.

MOH said that 16 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 282.

The condition of most of the 473 patients still in hospital is stable or improving, but 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 354 patients who are clinically well but still test positive for the coronavirus have been isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

THE STRAITS TIMES

