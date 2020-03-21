You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore reports first two Covid-19 deaths

Sat, Mar 21, 2020 - 12:06 PM
UPDATED Sat, Mar 21, 2020 - 12:57 PM

NCID.jpg
"We are deeply saddened by their passing... We will render all necessary assistance to their families," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday.
ST FILE PHOTO

[SINGAPORE] Two patients died from Covid-19 on Saturday morning due to complications, the first deaths the Republic has seen.

A 75-year-old Singaporean woman with a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension died at 7.52am.

She had been admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Feb 23 for pneumonia and was confirmed to have Covid-19 the same day.

She had been in the intensive care unit since and developed serious complications. She died after 26 days in ICU, a Health Ministry statement said.

The second patient is a 64-year-old Indonesian national who was admitted to intensive care on March 13 after arriving in Singapore from Indonesia the same day.

SEE ALSO

North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea

Prior to his arrival, he had been hospitalised in Indonesia for pneumonia and had a history of heart disease.

He developed serious complications and died after nine days in ICU at 10.15am.

"We are deeply saddened by their passing. Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time. We will render all necessary assistance to their families," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday.

"I understand that Singaporeans will be affected by this news. But we must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus."

On Friday, Singapore confirmed 40 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected patients here to 385.

Speaking to reporters at the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, Mr Gan also reiterated that safe distancing measures which have been announced should be followed.

"We must all take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our families safe," he said.

"We must stay united, work together, support one another, look out for each other. This way, by staying together, we will be able to prevail and overcome Covid-19 infection.”

In a Facebook post after the two deaths were announced, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent his deepest condolences to the patients' loved ones.

"As we get more Covid-19 cases, more patients will need ICU care, and we must brace ourselves for more losses," he said.

He said healthcare workers were doing their best to care for their patients.

"So far, 131 of 385 cases have been discharged. Most are gradually improving. The government is doing all we can to slow the spread of the virus, but everyone needs to support and comply with the measures we have put in place. We must work together to keep ourselves, our families, and Singapore safe," he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

US senators launch negotiations on US$1t stimulus

UK government orders closures to fight virus

Belgian borders shut to non-essential travel

New York shutters, but Trump says no national lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 21, 2020 12:22 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea

[SEOUL] North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the...

Mar 21, 2020 11:52 AM
Transport

EasyJet to ground majority of planes from Tuesday

[LONDON] British airline easyJet on Friday said it would ground the majority of its planes from March 24, mirroring...

Mar 21, 2020 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country.

Mar 21, 2020 11:24 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs CEO pay boosted to US$27.5m

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs announced Friday that it boosted the pay package for its chief executive to US$27.5 million...

Mar 21, 2020 10:24 AM
Technology

Netflix commits US$100m to help actors, crews thrown out of work

[SAN FRANCISCO] Streaming television giant Netflix on Friday launched a US$100 million fund to help actors and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.