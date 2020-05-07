Singapore restarts mask production to secure supply for frontline medical staff

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE has restarted local production of medical-grade surgical face masks to ensure supply for its medical workers in the frontline fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday.
But Singapore will still continue to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes