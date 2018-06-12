You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 1:00 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Retail sales continued its lacklustre streak in April, ticking up marginally by 0.4 per cent compared to a year ago, dragged down by a sharp dip in computer and telecommunications equipment.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

RETAIL sales continued its lacklustre streak in April, ticking up marginally by 0.4 per cent compared to a year ago, dragged down by a sharp dip in computer and telecommunications equipment.

This followed March’s 1.1 per cent drop in retail sales.

Excluding motor vehicle sales, retail takings inched up 0.7 per cent in April, according to Singapore Department of Statistics data released on Tuesday.

Performance among the retail industries was a mixed bag, with the largest decline seen in computer and telecommunications equipment (-9.8 per cent), followed by apparel and footwear (-3.4 per cent), supermarkets and hypermarkets (-2.3 per cent), and department stores (-1.7 per cent).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The top performer in April was petrol service stations, which reported a sales growth of 8.5 per cent, due partly to higher petrol prices.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally-adjusted retail sales fared even worse, decreasing by 0.2 per cent in April. Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales declined 1.7 per cent.

The total retail sales value in April 2018 was estimated at S$3.6 billion, of which online sales accounted for about 4.4 per cent.

The food and beverage services index was also awash in red in April, dipping 1.2 per cent compared to a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, it fell by 3.4 per cent.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in April 2018 was estimated at S$662 million, lower than the S$670 million in April 2017.

Government & Economy

Trump says expects 'signing' after 'very good' talks with Kim

Trump, Kim launch charm offensive at summit; no word yet on discussions

Trump, Kim launch charm offensive at summit; no word yet on discussions

Investors say ‘so far, so good’ on the historic Trump-Kim summit

South Korea president Moon Jae In hopes for 'new era' of complete denuclearisation, peace

Tearful Rodman claims vindication for Kim ties

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump says expects 'signing' after 'very good' talks with Kim

BP_NKUS1_120618_54.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim Singapore summit: Talks off to positive start after one-on-one meeting

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

BP_Shake9_120618_48.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Investors say ‘so far, so good’ on the historic Trump-Kim summit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening