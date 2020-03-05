You are here

Singapore retail sales fall 5.3% in January due to drop in motor sales

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 1:16 PM
SINGAPORE retail sales continued to weaken in January, down 5.3 per cent year-on-year as motor sales remained a major drag, according to Department of Statistics data on Thursday. This deepened from a 3.4 per cent fall in December.

Excluding motor vehicles, however, retail sales were up 0.6 per cent year-on-year, improving from 0.1 per cent in December.

Total sales value for January was S$4.1 billion, with 5.8 per cent from online sales. Online sales were particularly significant for computer and telecommunication equipment, accounting for 25.9 per cent of that industry's total sales.

Online sales also accounted for 10.9 per cent of furniture and household equipment sales, and 7.8 per cent of supermarket and hypermarket sales.

Motor vehicles continued to be the category with the largest decline, down 33.6 per cent in January with a lower certificate of entitlement quota.

Sales also fell for furniture and household equipment (-16.0 per cent), optical goods and books (-9.4 per cent), department stores (-6.9 per cent), computer and telecommunications equipment (-6.4 per cent), and others (-4.9 per cent).

Seeing the strongest sales growth were supermarkets and hypermarkets at 8.7 per cent, food and alcohol at 7.4 per cent, and wearing apparel and footwear at 6.4 per cent, which the report attributed partly to increased spending in the Chinese New Year festive season.

Also seeing growth were watches and jewellery (5.7 per cent), minimarts and convenience stores (4.5 per cent), petrol service stations (3.6 per cent), cosmetics, toiletries, and medical goods (1.6 per cent), and recreational goods (0.5 per cent).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales were up 0.1 per cent in January, or down 0.5 per cent excluding motor vehicles.

Food and beverage services did better in January, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year with total sales value of S$963 million, which the report attributed to Chinese New Year falling in January 2020 as compared to February 2019. Online sales accounted for 9.8 per cent of sales.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, sales of food and beverage services were up 0.8 per cent.

Cafes, food courts, and other eating places was the only segment to see sales fall, down 2 per cent.

Turnover rose 16.4 per cent for both fast food outlets and restaurants, and 8 per cent for food caterers, spurred by increased spending during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

