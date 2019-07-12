You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall for 4th straight month in May

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 1:00 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BP_SGretail_120719_58.jpg
Singapore's retail sales slumped 2.1 per cent year on year in May, worse than April's 1.8 per cent but better than economists' predictions of a 3.0 per cent decline, according to data from the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S retail sales slumped 2.1 per cent year on year in May, worse than April's 1.8 per cent but better than economists' predictions of a 3.0 per cent decline, according to data from the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Friday.

This makes for a fourth consecutive monthly drop.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales were down 1.0 per cent year-on-year.

The total sales value was S$3.7 billion, with 5.3 per cent of sales taking place online.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most categories saw declines, with only a handful registering gains. Lower motor vehicle and furniture sales resulted in the categories of motor vehicles and furniture and household equipment notching the biggest falls at 7.5 per cent each.

Computer and telecommunications equipment sales fell 7.0 per cent, and optical goods and books decreased 4.9 per cent.

On the other hand, watches and jewellery sales did well, growing by 4.1 per cent. This was partly due to higher demand from gold jewellery because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival, Singstat said.

Another category that saw an increase in sales was petrol service stations, up 1.4 per cent. However, after exclusion of the price effect, sales volume recorded a small decline of 0.6 per cent.

Compared with the previous month, May retail sales decreased 2.2 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis. Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales declined 1.0 per cent.

For food and beverage services, sales were up 2 per cent compared to a year ago. Seasonally adjusted food and beverage services sales fell 1.0 per cent from the previous month.

Restaurants, fast food outlets and other eating places fared well, with restaurant turnover gaining 2.7 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, food caterers saw sales decline 1.2 per cent.

Total sales of food and beverage services came up to an estimated S$849 million, compared with S$833 million in May 2019.

Government & Economy

Singapore cautions wealth managers on aggressively courting Hong Kong business: sources

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Taiwan former leader Ma cleared in political leaks case

South Korea hits brakes on rapid wage gains as economy sputters

China's GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter: AFP poll

Shanmugam says Singapore economy a key issue, as elections loom

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 GDP growth comes in flat, far below expectations: flash data

BP_K Shanmugam_120719_54.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Shanmugam says Singapore economy a key issue, as elections loom

Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH Reit, Thomson Medical, Spackman Entertainment

BP_Hong Kong_120719_49.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly