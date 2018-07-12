You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 1:00 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Sales of apparel and footwear, medical goods and toiletries, and department stores industries also saw increases of between 2.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RETAIL sales in Singapore edged up marginally in May, with growth constrained partly by lower motor vehicle sales, according to Thursday's Department of Statistics release.

May's retail takings were up 0.1 per cent from the same month a year ago, with a total estimated sales value of S$3.8 billion, of which online retail sales contributed 4.3 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, the rise was more significant, at 2.2 per cent.

With increased shopping before the Hari Raya Puasa festive period, furniture and household equipment saw the biggest jump in sales, at 9.1 per cent. Sales at petrol service stations rose 8.8 per cent, due partly to higher petrol prices; after removing the price effect, the rise was just 0.8 per cent.

Sales of apparel and footwear, medical goods and toiletries, and department stores industries also saw increases of between 2.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In contrast, sales of computer and telecommunications equipment fell 11.3 per cent, while those of motor vehicles fell 8.4 per cent. Takings from optical goods and books, recreational goods, mini-marts and convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and food retailers saw smaller decreases of between 0.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent.

Lower vehicle sales also weighed down the month-on-month figures, though to a smaller degree. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.1 per cent in May compared to April 2018. Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 0.4 per cent month-on-month.

Sales of food and beverage services rose on both a year-on-year and a seasonally-adjusted month-on-month basis: up 1.2 per cent compared to a year before, and up 0.6 per cent compared to the previous month. The total sales value of food and beverage services was estimated at S$689 million, up from S$681 million in May 2017.

Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

South Korea says US-China trade war may hit exports of intermediary goods

Singapore SMEs could do with more to help them go global: accounting body

Japan rains disaster toll rises to 199: government

IMF not encouraged after Brazil visit

Setting out vision for future ties, Britain's May presses Brexit plans

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
3 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: POSH, Duty Free, SPH, Chaswood Resources

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

POSH, Kerry TJ Logistics team up for Taiwan's offshore wind market

colin-tkm-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Consumer

Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening