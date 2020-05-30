You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore secured S$13b in investment commitments in Jan-Apr 2020; exceeds EDB projection

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:03 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGAPORE secured S$13 billion in investment commitments from January to April this year, already exceeding the Singapore Economic Development Board's (EDB) full-year projection of S$8 billion to S$10 billion, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said in a media interview on Saturday.

The investments, in areas such as electronics and infocomm media, are expected to generate a few thousand jobs in the coming years, said Mr Chan.

Secured despite the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, these long-term investments reflect the sustained confidence that many major investors and businesses have in Singapore, he added. "Throughout the crisis, we have been known as a safe harbour."

EDB executive vice-president Kelvin Wong told The Business Times that while the economic impact of Covid-19 is expected to last for some time, companies that have the capacity to plan for the longer term have continued to engage EDB on new projects.

The investment commitments secured from January to April come from a range of industries, including electronics as well as energy and chemicals. They include projects announced last year, such as ExxonMobil's expansion of its refining and petrochemical complex on Jurong Island, which will create 135 new jobs upon completion; Micron Technology’s expanded semiconductor plant; and STMicroelectronics’ new wafer fabrication facility.

SEE ALSO

Govt to help firms change business models for Covid-19 world: Chan Chun Sing

"These and previously committed investments that are due to be realised over the next three to five years remain on track," said Mr Wong. But he noted that some projects may take a longer time to be implemented, due to current disruptions to construction timelines.

Mr Chan also cited examples of companies that are continuing to hire during this crisis. Micron intends to add 1,500 jobs in Singapore in the next few years, as global 5G adoption spurs the next wave of semiconductor demand.

E-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee continue to hire for roles in data analytics, business development, and product development, with the pandemic having accelerated the rise of online shopping.

To meet rising demand for its Covid-19 test kits, life sciences multinational corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific has ramped up hiring in Singapore for manufacturing technicians, field service engineers, and roles in quality assurance, quality control, sourcing and procurement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Govt to help firms change business models for Covid-19 world: Chan Chun Sing

506 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

Malaysia headed for recession in six months, statistician says

Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit: report

Fed chief Jerome Powell fears second coronavirus wave, reiterates crisis-fighting pledge

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

BREAKING NEWS

May 30, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

Govt to help firms change business models for Covid-19 world: Chan Chun Sing

WITH no return to a pre-Covid world and no quick transition to a post-Covid one, Singapore "must learn to live and...

May 30, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

506 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] A total of 506 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Saturday afternoon, including two...

May 30, 2020 02:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia headed for recession in six months, statistician says

[SINGAPORE] The Malaysian economy is about to feel the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

May 30, 2020 02:34 PM
Government & Economy

Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit: report

[WASHINGTON] German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend an in-person summit of G7 leaders that US President...

May 30, 2020 02:28 PM
Government & Economy

Fed chief Jerome Powell fears second coronavirus wave, reiterates crisis-fighting pledge

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday said a potential surge in US coronavirus infections...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.