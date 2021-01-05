Singapore seeks to enable digitalisation of key documents

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE is looking to be one of the first countries to enable the digitalisation of key trade documents via the adoption of the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (2017) (MLETR) as part of efforts to shore up the Republic's position as a leading maritime and trade...
