Singapore sees its first Covid-19 community case in 16 days

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 4:05 PM
UPDATED Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 11:14 PM

There were five new coronavirus cases announced as of Thursday noon (Nov 26), with one case in the community.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in 16 days is a Singaporean who works as a service engineer, who had dinner with 12 family members at Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall last Saturday (Nov 21), the Health Ministry (MOH) said on Thursday (Nov 26).

The family had...

