Singapore September bank lending falls further on prolonged weakness in business loans

Singapore
SINGAPORE's bank lending in September dipped for the seventh straight session, as continued weakness in business loans more than offset the rise in consumer loans.
Loans to businesses fell 0.3 per cent to S$421.28 billion in September, from S$422.54 billion in August,...
