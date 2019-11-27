You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 1.9% in Q3

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 1:13 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

nz_service_271119.jpg
Singapore's services industries continued to see their takings go up in the third quarter of the year, albeit at a slower pace, according to data from the Department of Statistics (SingStat) released on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S services industries continued to see their takings go up in the third quarter of the year, albeit at a slower pace, according to data from the Department of Statistics (SingStat) released on Wednesday.

Overall business receipts grew 1.9 per cent year on year in Q3 2019, with most categories, other than education, and recreation and personal services, registering an increase.

Quarter on quarter, business receipts saw a growth of 0.6 per cent in Q3, unlike the past two quarters.

The transport and storage services industry registered a growth in revenue of 4.8 per cent. Within the industry, the water and air transport segments reported an increase in revenue due to higher demand for their services, SingStat said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Similarly, the health and social services industry clocked a 3.4 per cent increase in turnover, due mainly to higher business receipts from hospitals, SingStat said.

SEE ALSO

'Green shoots' for Singapore as electronics start to recover

On the other hand, the recreation and personal services, and education services industries reported a decline in revenue of 2.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

However, business receipts of the education services industry reported a quarter-on-quarter increase of 9 per cent, while the recreation and personal services industry saw an increase in turnover of 3.3 per cent, due mainly to firms in the attractions segment, SingStat said.

The Business Receipts Index for the services industries (excluding wholesale and retail trade, and accommodation and food services) measures the short-term changes in the amount of business or operating receipts on a quarterly basis. The index is compiled at current prices.

Government & Economy

China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions

First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam for burial

Tax-exempt riches are not a right: economist

Hong Kong authorities appeal for calm as major highway reopens

Bank of Japan's Sakurai says can go slow on easing if overseas woes are moderate

Funds worth US$37t failing to meet climate goals: analysis

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 01:19 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI muted on Wednesday afternoon, up 0.03% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in slightly positive territory, with the Straits Times Index...

Nov 27, 2019 01:11 PM
Consumer

Five years after sanctions, Russian cheeses getting top marks

[KOROLYOV, Russia] Elvira Kovtun made her first cheese in a pot in her kitchen four years ago.

Nov 27, 2019 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions

[SYDNEY] For the first time, China has more diplomatic missions around the world than the United States, according...

Nov 27, 2019 12:57 PM
Banking & Finance

European Union looking to regulate green finance

[BRUSSELS] It's been the one bright spot for banks and money managers in these dark times of sluggish growth, a US$...

Nov 27, 2019 12:09 PM
Technology

Alibaba listing opens new front in Tencent rivalry

[HONG KONG] A new front has opened up in China's biggest tech rivalry. Hong Kong investors can now own shares in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly