Singapore shuts all bars and entertainment venues as authorities step up measures against Covid-19

SINGAPORE authorities are shutting down all bars and entertainment venues, and cancelling all events among a series of tightened measures to minimise further spread of the novel coronavirus.

“All over the world, millions of people are living in a different reality. Workplaces are closed, shops are empty, roads are empty, everyone is asked to stay at home,” Lawrence Wong, National Development Minister and co-chair of a multi-ministry task force set up to deal with the coronavirus, said at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

This comes as the number of imported cases continue to rise due to returning Singaporeans and long-term pass holders. Mr Wong said despite the government’s best efforts to isolate and ringfence them, the risk of local transmissions will rise.

Among the measures, all bars and entertainment venues such as night clubs, discos, cinemas and karaoke outlets have to be closed until at least April 30, a statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Other public venues such as retail malls, museums and attractions where contact is transient may remain open, MOH said, but they have to reduce operating capacity and ensure that groups do not exceed 10 persons, among other measures.

While existing measures for food and beverage venues continue to apply, other activities such as live music or karaoke have to cease, and they have to set up spaces that ensure separation of diners.

All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes as well as religious services and congregations will be suspended.

In addition, all events and mass gatherings, even those with fewer 250 participants, are now required to be deferred or cancelled.

Meanwhile, despite the government’s advisory to defer all travel, about 1,000 Singaporeans and long-term pass holders continue to travel out of the country daily, said Gan Kim Yong, Health Minister and co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce.

Mr Gan said any Singapore resident or long-term pass holder who leaves Singapore from March 27, in disregard of the prevailing travel advisories, will be charged at unsubsidised rates for their inpatient stay at public hospitals, if they are admitted for suspected Covid-19 and have onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning to Singapore. Singapore residents will also not be able to claim from MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans for these treatments at public and private hospitals.

Work pass holders and their dependants who leave Singapore from March 27 will be deprioritised.

Mr Wong noted that there is increasing concern among Singaporeans about the high rate of imported cases among returnees, even though none of them have so far gone on to infect their family members, which means people are taking the precautions and Stay Home Notice orders seriously.

However, given that the UK and US account for the largest share of imported cases by far, Mr Wong said the government will work with hotel operators to provide dedicated facilities for the returnees to serve their 14-day Stay Home Notice. Transportation will be arranged to send the returnees directly from the airport to the hotels.

On a daily basis, there are about 1,200 returnees from the UK and US, Mr Wong revealed.