Singapore slips one spot to 28th in global ranking of retirement security

Switzerland unseats Norway at the top of Natixis global retirement index which covers 18 performance indicators
Sat, Sep 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore slipped one spot to 28th place among 43 countries in the latest annual edition of a retirement security index.
Singapore

SINGAPORE slipped one spot to 28th place among 43 countries in the latest annual edition of a retirement security index.

The city-state came in third for countries in Asia, behind Japan and South Korea, which placed 22nd and 24th respectively in the global ranking,

