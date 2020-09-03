You are here

Singapore-South Korea fast lane for essential business, official travel to start on Sept 4

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 12:09 PM
Singapore will launch a fast lane for essential business and official travel with South Korea on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Wednesday.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha welcomed the conclusion of bilateral negotiations on the fast lane, which will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery with the necessary public health safeguards, MFA added.

Eligible travellers will have to abide by mutually agreed terms and prevailing public health measures in the respective countries, such as pre-departure and post-arrival testing, and the adherence to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

Operational details, including the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the SafeTravel website by Friday, MFA said.

Singapore currently has fast-lane agreements with Malaysia, China and Brunei. It is in talks for similar arrangements with Thailand and Indonesia.

