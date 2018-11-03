Singapore still second easiest place to do business: World Bank

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE has retained its No 2 spot on the latest World Bank rankings for ease of doing business, coming after New Zealand for the third straight year.
In the ranking of 190 economies, Singapore was one of three Asian economies in the top
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg