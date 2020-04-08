You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore telecom networks to be upgraded as more residents work, learn at home: IMDA

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 3:00 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE will make immediate investments in its telecom ecosystem, as the latest pandemic-related movement control measures push residents to hunker down at home.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is supporting telcos as they upgrade their networks and beef up national capacity, it announced on Wednesday.

These upgrades will help to deliver “consistent network experiences at residential areas” as Internet users move from offices to their homes, according to the IMDA. It also added that “capacity at potential high-traffic sites will also be progressively boosted”.

The regulator had said on April 3, when a national “circuit breaker” was announced, that Singapore’s fixed and mobile networks have the capacity to cope with higher Internet use.

It has now reaffirmed that the telecommunication infrastructure in the Republic “remains robust and stable with a healthy network buffer”.

SEE ALSO

IMDA suspends Zero Mobile's licence; issues blacklists over billing disputes

The IMDA added in a statement that it “will continue to monitor the developments on telecommunications and digital use in Singapore and take further actions if needed”.

“Working with the telecommunications industry, we have taken additional steps to strengthen our network capacity and ensure connectivity for everyone,” Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran also said.

Other measures that the IMDA unveiled include ramped-up schemes to provide low-income students and households with subsidised broadband access and digital devices.

With school closures among the measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the monthly income threshold for free broadband access has been raised from S$2,500 to S$2,750 and all students on the Education Ministry’s financial assistance scheme automatically qualify.

On top of the usual fibre broadband option, unlimited mobile broadband will also be offered to households that may face difficulties installing fibre, such as those without termination points.

Households with at least three children of school-going age can also apply for a second subsidised personal computer, compared with just one under normal circumstances.

Government & Economy

France's central bank estimates first-quarter GDP shrunk 6% from previous quarter

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling Covid-19

Hong Kong to unveil fresh US$3.9b stimulus: SCMP

Some self-employed unable to benefit from enhanced Sirs scheme

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

People allowed to leave China's Wuhan as coronavirus lockdown eases

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Volatility of Singapore stocks doubled in Q1 2020: SGX

SINGAPORE stocks saw their trailing 12-month volatility double over the first quarter this year, though they were...

Apr 8, 2020 02:52 PM
Government & Economy

France's central bank estimates first-quarter GDP shrunk 6% from previous quarter

[PARIS] France's economy likely contracted 6 per cent in the first quarter from the previous three months as a...

Apr 8, 2020 02:45 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX suspends watch-list entry, raises share issue limit

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) will suspend entry into its financial watch-list and enable faster fund...

Apr 8, 2020 02:45 PM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling Covid-19

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition...

Apr 8, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to unveil fresh US$3.9b stimulus: SCMP

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government is set to announce a fresh round of more than HK$30 billion (S$5.52 billion) in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.