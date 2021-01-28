Singapore ties with Finland, Sweden and Switzerland as 3rd least corrupt nations: TI

Singapore has emerged third in an annual global ranking of countries that are perceived by experts and businesses to be the least corrupt in 2020.

According to Transparency International's (TI) Corruptions Perceptions Index (CPI) released on Thursday, Singapore received a score of 85 among 180 countries worldwide. Singapore shares the third least corrupt spot with Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, each scoring 85 as well. Denmark and New Zealand were the top countries on the CPI, with scores of 88.

The index measures perceived levels of public sector corruption globally, rating countries on a scale from 100, which is very clean, to zero, which is highly corrupt.

Within the Asia-Pacific, Singapore was second to New Zealand. The two nations were the only ones in the region that made it to the top 10 least corrupt in the world.

They were followed by Australia (77) and Hong Kong (77). Conversely, Cambodia (21), Afghanistan (19) and North Korea (18) earned the lowest scores in the region, which had an average score of 45.

The US scored 67, reaching its lowest position on the CPI since 2012. The administration's challenges to oversight of the unprecedented US$1 trillion Covid-19 relief package raised serious anti-corruption concerns and marked a significant retreat from long-standing democratic norms promoting accountable government, TI said.

Western Europe and the European Union emerged the highest performing region, with an average score of 66. But TI noted that the Covid-19 is exerting unexpected pressure on the integrity systems of many countries there.