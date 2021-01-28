You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore ties with Finland, Sweden and Switzerland as 3rd least corrupt nations: TI

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 1:36 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

file7dfrx96p6s3sqpeiecq.jpg
Singapore has emerged third in an annual global ranking of countries that are perceived by experts and businesses to be the least corrupt in 2020.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SINGAPORE has emerged third in an annual global ranking of countries that are perceived by experts and businesses to be the least corrupt in 2020.

According to Transparency International's (TI) Corruptions Perceptions Index (CPI) released on Thursday, Singapore received a score of 85 among 180 countries worldwide. Singapore shares the third least corrupt spot with Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, each scoring 85 as well. Denmark and New Zealand were the top countries on the CPI, with scores of 88.

The index measures perceived levels of public sector corruption globally, rating countries on a scale from 100, which is very clean, to zero, which is highly corrupt.

Within the Asia-Pacific, Singapore was second to New Zealand. The two nations were the only ones in the region that made it to the top 10 least corrupt in the world.

They were followed by Australia (77) and Hong Kong (77). Conversely, Cambodia (21), Afghanistan (19) and North Korea (18) earned the lowest scores in the region, which had an average score of 45.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US scored 67, reaching its lowest position on the CPI since 2012. The administration's challenges to oversight of the unprecedented US$1 trillion Covid-19 relief package raised serious anti-corruption concerns and marked a significant retreat from long-standing democratic norms promoting accountable government, TI said.

Western Europe and the European Union emerged the highest performing region, with an average score of 66. But TI noted that the Covid-19 is exerting unexpected pressure on the integrity systems of many countries there.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New opportunities for Singapore, Indonesia businesses to collaborate: Chan Chun Sing

Visitor arrivals to Singapore rise to 24,010 in December: STB

Australia extends New Zealand 'travel bubble' pause amid new Covid-19 cases

Philippine economy shrinks more than expected on weak demand

AstraZeneca to produce 90 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in Japan

Singapore's resident employment levels back at pre-Covid levels: MOM

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 01:23 PM
Stocks

Australian stock surges after being mistaken for GameStop

[SYDNEY] A little-known Australian mining company saw its share price soar as much as 50 per cent on Thursday, after...

Jan 28, 2021 01:07 PM
Real Estate

Singapore industrial space rents and prices up in Q4 from Q3, but down on-year

PRICES and rentals of industrial space edged up quarter on quarter in Q4 2020 as a delay in new completions nudged...

Jan 28, 2021 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

New opportunities for Singapore, Indonesia businesses to collaborate: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE stands ready to work closely with Indonesia to emerge stronger from the pandemic, said Trade and Industry...

Jan 28, 2021 12:55 PM
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore rise to 24,010 in December: STB

AT the end of a pandemic-hit year, visitor arrivals to Singapore rose to 24,010 in December, up from 14,680 in...

Jan 28, 2021 12:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Aspen falls 3.8% after mainboard transfer

SHARES of Malaysian property developer Aspen (Group) Holdings shed more than 3 per cent on the company's trading...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FedEx to relocate Hong Kong-based pilots to San Francisco to avoid quarantine: memo

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Ascott Residence Trust to 'hold', sees lack of catalysts

Samsung boosts dividends as family faces giant tax bill

Australia extends New Zealand 'travel bubble' pause amid new Covid-19 cases

Keppel O&M, Borr Drilling defer delivery of five jackup rigs for the second time

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for