Singapore tightens border measures for travellers from Malaysia and Japan

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 7:04 PM

[SINGAPORE] From 11.59pm on Sunday (Nov 22), all travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Malaysia must serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

This also applies to travellers entering Singapore to work under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement and returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane.

The same rule will also apply to travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Japan.

It applies even if the traveller had earlier obtained approval to opt of serving their SHN at dedicated facilities to serve it at their place of residence instead.

Previously, travellers from Malaysia, excluding Sabah, were allowed to serve a seven-day SHN at their place of residence, while travellers with travel history to Sabah were required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday that the tightening of border measures are due to the resurgence of cases in Malaysia and Japan.

In addition, travellers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and who have recent travel history to Malaysia within the last 14 days prior to entry will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test within 72 hours before departure.

Travellers will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

This requirement will take effect for those arriving in Singapore from next Fridayat 11.59pm, though it will not apply for returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane.

